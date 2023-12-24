Wakefield Council receives grant to help combat loneliness across the area

Wakefield Council has been awarded an £88,000 grant for its libraries to create opportunities to volunteer and help tackle loneliness.

The funding comes from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and has been distributed by Arts Council England in partnership with national charity Libraries Connected.

The Know Your Neighbourhood project is designed to widen participation in volunteering and tackle loneliness in 27 areas across England.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will enable us to reach out to those who are suffering from social isolation.

“We’ll be using this investment to also give people the opportunity to gain new skills and create new social networks through volunteering.”

Isobel Hunter, chief executive at Libraries Connected, said: “Libraries Connected is thrilled to be a partner of the Know Your Neighbourhood Fund, supporting the library services that have received funding in the 27 target areas.

"Public libraries are at the heart of their communities and are uniquely placed to help local people participate in volunteering and connect with others.

“This important initiative will not only see exciting community projects in libraries across the country, it will also build a vital evidence base for scalable and sustainable interventions in the future.”

The project runs until March 2025 across the Wakefield district.

Residents will be able to take part in local projects which build their skills, improve their mental health and wellbeing and create social networks.

The aim is to develop an understanding of what works to improve wellbeing and pride in communities.

The council has begun to pilot social inclusion events and activities in libraries and community venues in Pontefract, Knottingley, South Elmsall and Horbury.

Events such as a community coffee morning, chair Zumba, autumn crafts and a poppy project are already popular.

Further volunteering opportunities, events and activities are available across all Wakefield libraries and the wider district from January 2024.