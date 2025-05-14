Wakefield Council removes planning application objections from public view

Wakefield Council has confirmed it has removed all public comments from its planning website.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy change means residents’ opinions on everything from loft conversions to large housing developments can no longer be viewed on the council’s online planning portal.

Senior officers defended the decision, which is to be reviewed after six months, saying the council has a duty to protect residents’ personal information to comply with data protection regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All comments are still available to be viewed by members of the public upon request to the council.

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

Other local authorities across the country, including neighbouring Leeds City Council, have also removed public representations from view in recent years, citing similar reasons for doing so.

Joe Jenkinson, the council’s service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, said: “We have removed comments from the planning portal to protect people’s personal information.

“We regularly have personal data and information shared as part of these comments and we have a duty to protect their information under GDPR (general data protection regulation) rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many other local authorities, the comments will still be made available on request.

“This will allow us time to appropriately redact comments to protect personal information before being shared.

“Please be assured that all comments received will still be taken into account through the usual planning process.

“We will review this decision later in the year to understand the overall impact on our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors in Leeds debated the controversial issue two years ago following a similar decision.

Those in charge said at the time that the move had been forced by staff shortages in the planning department and the time it took to moderate abusive and libellous remarks.

But critics said it undermined openness and trust in the planning process.

There were angry exchanges in the council chamber in July 2023 between the Labour administration and opposition groups as the controversy was debated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Alan Lamb, whose motion triggered the debate, also attacked the lack of consultation over the move.

He said: “I think the proposal and the way it’s been implemented is wrong. It’s time, quite simply, to reverse it.

“Having a debate about how you deal with derogatory comments on planning applications – that’s reasonable. There are other ways you can redact the comments.”

Green councillor Ed Carlisle criticised the then government’s cuts to local councils, but warned: “Having worked with residents on a number of planning campaigns, the public will lose far more than they gain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Helen Hayden, the executive member for infrastructure said: “This is a business decision.

“If we had to consult on every decision like this, quite frankly it would slow the whole thing down.

“No-one is being denied the ability to make comments on planning applications.

“We know informally some people don’t want to make comments because they fear a digital pile-on or abuse for engaging with the planning system.”

In March this year, Buckinghamshire Council said it would hide comments from public view after a number of data breaches had occurred.