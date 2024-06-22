Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has been selected as a Love Your Local Market Champion from over 400 participants from across the country.

The Love Your Local Market 2024 campaign, which took place from May 17 to June 1, recognised the council as Activity Champion.

The campaign recognised the variety of engaging events and activities at Castleford Market during the campaign.

Key activities included a collaboration with KLH to host a Makers Market and activities to support Castleford Roman Festival, featuring Riverside Paint-a-Pot offering a free pottery workshop, both in the newly created event space.

The council also hosted its first-ever Young Market Trader event, where young traders showcased their talents, with winners advancing to the regional finals. This event coincided with the official relaunch of the Market Hall.

From May 17 to June 1, participants showcased their dedication to supporting local markets and engaging with the community. With over 400 participants, it was an incredible showcase of community spirit and support for local businesses.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We’re really pleased to have been selected as a Love Your Local Market Champion.

“We know how important our local markets are to our residents and that’s why we’ve invested over £6.4m across all our indoor and outdoor markets to fund improvements.

“It’s great to see the work that has taken place to improve Castleford Market is being recognised and we hope people are enjoying the new events and activities on offer.”