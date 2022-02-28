Wakefield Council to sever ties with Russian twin city of Belgorod

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery is recommending that the city's ties with the Russian twin city of Belgorod are severed.

Wakefield has been twinned with Belgorod in the south west of Russia since 1991.

Belgorod lies 50 miles from Kharkiv, close to the Ukraine border and in recent weeks has been used as a base for Russian troops. It has reportedly also been used to launch rocket attacks on nearby Ukrainian cities.

Coun Jeffery added: “Our town twinning agreement with Belgorod is dormant and we haven’t had any links with them for many years.

“However, in light of the current events in Ukraine, I will be recommending a formal end to the council’s twinning agreement.”

She added: “We are deeply shocked and disturbed by the conflict in Ukraine and offer our deepest sympathy to the Ukrainian people. We condemn this unprovoked aggression.

“There will be people in the district who have loved ones in Ukraine and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by these terrible events.”

On Friday, the Town Hall was lit in the Ukrainian national colours of blue and gold to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Last week Glasgow confirmed it will also cut its ties with Rostov-on-Don, a city it has been twinned with since 1986 and Doncaster is cutting ties with its Russian twin-town Ozyorsk, in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia.

Russia was due to host the UEFA Champions League final on May 28 but this has now been moved from the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg to The Stade de France in Paris.

Russia was also due to play in the 2022 Women's European Championships in England this summer.

But, the FA said in a statement: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football”.

F1's Russian Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, was also cancelled and Russia will no longer be allowed to participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.