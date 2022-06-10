Wakefield Council welcomes foster carers as it marks Pride month

The council is highlighting that any loving person can make a wonderful foster carer to a local child in need, regardless of their sexuality, marital status, religious or cultural background, or whether or not they have children already.

This is being amplified during Pride month in June which is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

On the council’s fostering Facebook page @roominwakefield local foster carers and children in care who identify as LGBTQ+ will share their experiences, as will foster carers from outside the LGBTQ+ community who support them.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said “If you have a genuine desire to make a difference to a young person do get in touch and find out more.

"We welcome people from all walks of life to become foster carers. The role is hugely rewarding and if you think it might be for you, we’d love to hear from you.”

One child in care who now identifies as male, said: “People around me in my foster home just accept me for who I am. My carer supported me and said as long as I was happy and safe then they would continue to support me.”

Their foster carers said: “We did some training to increase our knowledge and understanding of LGBTQ+. This has helped us understand some of the issues that young people who are transitioning can face, and around their feelings about their sexuality and gender.

“We’ve always been supportive in their trans journey to ensure that they continue to feel safe – both in their placement and in the wider community.”

In Wakefield children in care and foster carers benefit from a bespoke ‘Team Around the Child’ model, where support and training is delivered by a newly established emotional wellbeing team, ensuring their current and future needs are met.

The latest Ofsted inspection commended the fostering service and dedicated support available. Inspectors noted in their report that ‘children’s emotional and mental health has been given a high priority’ with ‘direct work and consultations for both children and their carers’.

Carers will also have the benefit of being part of a trauma informed workforce with bespoke training in this area to better support the children in their care.

There are currently 140 foster families in Wakefield but there is demand for more, including for full time, short-term, and in an emergency.

There are many different ways to foster and this does not have to be a full time commitment. We also welcome carers who can offer breakaway care that could fit around existing commitments.

There is also bespoke fostering such as parent and child placements, supported lodgings remand carers and caring our teenage young people.

Find out more at www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering.