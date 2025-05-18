Wakefield Council welcomes new White Rose Rail Plan for Yorkshire

Wakefield Council has welcomed the new White Rose Rail Plan for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail sets out a credible and affordable package of investment in new and accessible stations.

Alongside modern rolling stock, improved services in the short term, upgrades to unlock capacity at key stations, development of strategic schemes to transform connectivity between the North’s major centres in the long term, will be investment for housing, jobs and growth.

In addition, the report calls for increased powers as part of the devolution agenda to drive change.

It was launched in Leeds by former Cabinet Minister Lord Blunkett, alongside West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith.

It highlights the need for substantial government investment and support as part of the proposed 10-year infrastructure plan and spending review to be announced later this summer, with £2.4bn sought for the first phase of improvements between now and 2030 and approximately £14bn required over the next 15 years to deliver the plan in its entirety.

This is in addition to the £2.5bn funding needed to bring trams back to West Yorkshire and investment for tram extension and renewal in South Yorkshire.The thrust of the report focuses on the need to deliver faster, more frequent and reliable train services by increasing capacity at Leeds, Sheffield and York stations, building a new through-station for Bradford and a mainline station at Rotherham, carrying out upgrades and electrification between Leeds and Sheffield, and increasing the frequency of services for places such as Scarborough, the Esk Valley, Penistone Line and Wakefield district's Five Towns.

Over the next decade, targeted rail investment, which will maximise the benefits of the ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade programme being delivered by Network Rail, has the potential to add £20billion to the region’s economy, could help generate an extra 83,000 jobs, and contribute to the building of 210,000 new homes over 10 years

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “People across our area will warmly welcome the publication of the White Rose Rail Report today.

“This practical, deliverable £14 billion long-term plan for improving Yorkshire’s railways can be a game-changer for everyone who relies on our regional rail network.

“I’m really pleased that better services for Wakefield, Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley, Normanton and Pontefract are at the heart of the plan. They will help unlock some of the great untapped potential in our district.

“Long-term investment on this scale could deliver a multi-billion-pound boost to the Government’s growth mission and would be a major vote of confidence in our region.”

Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “Investing in rail is an important part of improving productivity and unlocking growth in our local economy.

“To do that passengers need a railway with better trains and more frequent services which serve more destinations.

“Wakefield and our towns deserve a rail network that is modern, reliable and accessible for all. Making it easier for people to move around our region.

“The publication of this long-term plan is a significant milestone in getting us there.

“I look forward to working with stakeholders across our region to make the case to the Government that it’s time to back Yorkshire by investing in our network.”