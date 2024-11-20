Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in Wakefield look set to vote in favour of a freeze on their allowances.

The move comes after council leader Denise Jeffery said last month that she felt councillors should not receive a pay increase as residents across the district struggle with cost of living pressures.

The Labour-run authority, like many council across the country, is also facing mounting financial pressures.

Just under £1.3m was paid to the council’s 63 elected members during the last financial year, according to figures published on the council’s website.

Councillors are expected to vote in favour of the pay freeze at a full council meeting on November 27.

A report says : “At its meeting in October 2024, council heard that the leader and Labour group felt that councillors should not take any increase in allowances for 2024 as residents and communities across the district were struggling with the cost of living.”

Elected councillors are allowed to claim basic allowances and expenses in line with recommendations by an independent remuneration panel (IRP).

A review of allowances was last carried out in 2021 when the panel recommended that elected members give themselves a 2.75 per cent increase.

Councillors from all three major parties unanimously voted against the proposed increase, a move which saved the local authority around £32,000.

The report says the IRP had taken a “neutral position” on any increase in allowances for 2024 as a result of Coun Jeffery comments.

Speaking at last month’s meeting, Coun Jeffery said: “I feel that we shouldn’t take a rise this year.

“People are struggling with the cost of living, not only across the country but across our district.

“It matters to us. We will have to bring a report to council recommending that we don’t go forward with the rise in councillors allowances this year

“I hope everyone will agree to that but we will be discussing it in full, with a full report to cabinet next month.”

All members are entitled to a basic allowance, which is currently £1,159 a month, according to figures published for September.

The council’s website says: “This recognises the time they devote to their role in representing and leading the community.

“This also includes attending formal and informal meetings, as well as visiting their constituents and local interest groups in their wards.”

In addition, councillors are able to claim a basic supplement, which ranges between £707 to £804 a year, mainly to cover travel costs.

Some councillors also receive special responsibility allowances.

They include the leader, deputy leader, cabinet members and deputy portfolio holders, some committee chairs, the opposition leader, chief whip, plus the mayor and deputy mayor.

According to figures for the 2023/24 financial year, Coun Jeffery was paid a special responsibility allowance of £41,802.

Deputy leader Jack Hemingway received £21,867 for his role. The remaining cabinet members received £16,423.

The total overall amount paid in council allowances and expenses in the last financial year was £1,273,505.

Coun Jeffery previously said that senior councillors face “tough decisions” over services to tackle a budget shortfall of £33.8m in the next financial year.

The deficit for next five years is expected to be £88m.