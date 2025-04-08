Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors are to debate whether to take action over government plans to make cuts to the benefits system.

Motions have been put forward ahead of a full council meeting calling for Wakefield Council to oppose proposed welfare reforms.

An overhaul of the benefits system, outlined last month, included stricter eligibility criteria for Personal Independent Payment (Pip) in a bid to save £5bn.

Around 3.6m people who have long-term physical or mental health conditions receive the disability payment.

County Hall, Wakefield.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out her plans for the UK economy during her Spring Statement last month.

In response, the council’s ruling Labour group has urged the government to “re-think” the plans.

In a statement issued last week, Wakefield Labour Group said: “The proposed cuts to Pip will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable in our society, with nearly 80,000 residents across the four constituencies that make up our district being classed as disabled, with 31,000 recorded as receiving Pip.

“Not every claimant will be affected by these changes, but far too many people who need support are.

“While the government has undoubtedly inherited a dire situation from the Tories, it should not be trying to balance the books on the backs of the poor and disabled.”

Nick Farmer, Conservative councillor for Ossett, has put forward a motion urging the council to write to the Chancellor in “opposition to her damaging and reckless policies”.

The motion states: “Pip wasn’t mentioned in Labour’s general election manifesto last year and has now been targeted by the Government to make savings on the backs of the most vulnerable people across our district”.

Jakob Williamson, a Labour councillor currently suspended from the party over his opposition to the authority’s budget in March, has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be contacted.

Coun Williamson, who represents Hemsworth ward, said the council should demand “the reversal of all welfare cuts announced by the new Labour government.”

He said: “The budget passed by Wakefield Council on March 3, which saw spending cut by £29 million, 250 jobs lost and a maximum rise in council tax, was an austerity budget which could have been avoided with more funding from central government.

“The Labour government achieved a majority in parliament and entered office on a promise of change, an end to austerity and a freeze on council tax.

“On numerous occasions, the leader (Denise Jeffery) and deputy leader (Jack Hemingway) of the council have promised to call out the Labour government when it gets things wrong.”

Councillors will consider the motions at the meeting on Wednesday (April 9).