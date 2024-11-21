Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has welcomed the start of a new assessment process, led by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Local Authority Assurance Assessment of Adults Social Care Services focuses on how councils meet their duties.

It is similar to the Ofsted framework, that regulates children’s services.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health at Wakefield Council, said: “We welcome the CQC assessment as it will help us to provide the best possible services to those we care for.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health at Wakefield Council.

“Whilst this is an opportunity for us to showcase the work we do well, we already know there are areas where we must improve, and work is underway to address this.

“What we learn from the CQC will allow us to check and challenge the improvement plans we’re already on with.”

The first stage of the assessment is already underway, with the council providing its Adults Social Care policies, procedures, and performance information.

An assurance assessment will follow within the next six months.