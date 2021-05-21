Wakefield couple have 'no regrets' as they celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A Walton couple say they have “no regrets” about their life together, as they look back on six-and-a-half decades of marriage.

Gordon and Wendy Mann, both 86, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, with a small family dinner.

But although they are thrilled to be marking 65 years of wedding bliss, the couple have known each other even longer - and met when they were just young children.

Gordon said: “I met her on VE Day, when we had the party in the streets to celebrate.

Wendy and Gordon Mann on their wedding day in 1956 and preparing for their 65th wedding anniversary in 2021.

“I’d just moved to town and the Agbrigg area and they had the big party. I was invited to go and Wendy’s mum looked after me because I didn’t know anyone. She was 10 and I was 11.”

The two formed a friendship, but it was not until they were 15 that they began dating, while at Sandal Youth Club.

Four years later, Mr Mann proposed, and the couple were married at St Catherine’s Church in 1956, with a reception at the Duke of York Hotel.

At the time of the wedding, Gordon was working as a specialised wireless operator, which involved receiving messages in Morse Code, but he was able to secure almost a week off to enjoy a honeymoon to Blackpool with his new bride.

In the years that followed, Gordon and Wendy became parents to Diane and Melanie, before completing their family with son Adrian in 1964.

They have since welcomed six grandchildren, though Gordon jokes that they are “still waiting” for the arrival of their first great-grandchild.

He said: “We’re really family people, we love our children and do everything for them that we can.

“We’re still happy together and that’s the main thing. I have no regrets.