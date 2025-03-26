Wakefield couple who met at a shoe factory celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

A couple who met at a shoe factory in Leeds are celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary.

John and Pamela Carter, who now live on Westgate Lane in Lofthouse, first met at teenagers.

John, originally from Hunslet Carr, was 16 and Pamela, from Middleton, was 15.

Their first date was a Crescent Cinema on Dewsbury Road in 1956.

Four years later they were married at St Mary’s Church in Middleton, on March 26, 1960.

They went on to have a son, Tony, who is married to Karen, who will themselves be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary this year, and a daughter, Lisa.

John, 85 and Pamela, 84, have three grandchildren, Claire, Sarah, and Liam, and three great grandchildren, Kaci, 18, Amelia, 15 and ‘their little ray of sunshine, Lily, four.

The couple will be celebrating from family on Saturday and say the secret to a long and happy marriage is to ‘give and take and be honest – you just grow on each other!’

Pamela added: “It’s Mr Right and Mrs always Right – it’s a good job John is very easy going!”