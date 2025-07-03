A curry house in Wakefield has been named the best in the county.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syhiba, on George Street in the city centre, has been crowned curry restaurant of the year at the first Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards.

The awards, run by Oceanic Awards shine a spotlight on the “remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford.

Irfan Younis, spokesman for the awards said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

"We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Syhiba also boasts previous success in the Wakefield Curry House of the Year awards, coming third in 2018 and 2019.

The awards were formerly known as the Yorkshire Curry Awards.