Wakefield curry house Syhiba named best in West Yorkshire
Syhiba, on George Street in the city centre, has been crowned curry restaurant of the year at the first Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards.
The awards, run by Oceanic Awards shine a spotlight on the “remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry”.
The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford.
Irfan Younis, spokesman for the awards said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
"We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Syhiba also boasts previous success in the Wakefield Curry House of the Year awards, coming third in 2018 and 2019.
The awards were formerly known as the Yorkshire Curry Awards.
