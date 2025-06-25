Wakefield dance school to celebrate 50th anniversary with 'heartfelt' Theatre Royal production

A local dance school will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend, with students performing ‘Bugsy Malone’ at the Theatre Royal.

The Victoria Stansfield School of Dance will take to the esteemed theatre stage this weekend, performing their new production of ‘Bugsy Malone’ on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

Based on the 1976 film of the same name, the musical follows a war between two rival gangsters in 1920s New York and boxing promoter, Bugsy Malone’s, pursuit for a singer at a speakeasy.

Audiences can expect all their favourite hits from the show, including ‘You Give A Little Love’ and ‘Fat Sam’s Grand Slam’.

The school often performs at the Theatre Royal, with their past shows including ‘Snow White’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and the ‘Wizard of Oz’.

This production also marks 50 years since the dance school was created – making it even more of a celebration.

Founder of the school, Victoria Stansfield, is no stranger to dance, having begun her own journey aged nine.

At 12-years-old, in 1966, she was performing professionally with The Children’s Ballet at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Four years later and she performed in her first pantomime at the Alhambra Theatre, in Bradford.

In 1975, with support from her husband Barry, Victoria founded the school whilst continuing her own dance career at the Wakefield Theatre Club.

Fifty year later and the dance school, on Batley Road, has put on dozens of incredible productions as well as training some of the UK’s best dancers.

Alumni include West End stars and Miss Dance of Great Britain 2019 winner, Grace Hawksworth.

Tickets are still available for both evening performances and the matinee performance.

On the milestone, Victoria said: "As I reflect on 50 years of teaching, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude.

"To the parents and carers of both past and present students, thank you for your incredible support.

"To our newly formed committee, your dedication and huge efforts have been instrumental in making this production happen.

"And of course, to our students. Watching you learn, grow and shine each week is an absolute privilege and your commitment and hard work has brought Bugsy Malone to life and I couldn’t be prouder”.

The school currently has 30 students who will all feature within the show.

The production will have original choreography by teacher Miss Adelle, who has been with the school since she was 13, and other teacher Miss Lucie, who first came to the school to further her dance teaching qualifications 16 years ago.

Victoria continued: "I must also thank these two remarkable individuals who have been integral to the school’s success.

"Both Adelle and Lucy bring boundless energy and ideas, helping the school thrive in today’s very competitive industry.

“Although I may not spend as much time in the studio as I did when I first established the school, my passion for dance and teaching remains as strong as ever!”

Tickets for the Victoria Stansfield School of Dance’s production of ‘Bugsy Malone’ are still available and can be bought via: https://www.victoriastansfielddance.com/productions