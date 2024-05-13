Wakefield district town to hold fun day of free activities over spring bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Churches in Horbury are holding a fun day for Whit bank holiday with a range of mostly free events.

Horbury and district churches under the banner, Horbury Churches Together, are holding their annual free Whit Party Family Day Event at Horbury Academy on Saturday, May 25.

The event will run 1.30pm to 4.30pm and include bouncy castles, archery with real bows and arrows - hook-a-duck, face painting, Games, Community Cake Cutting, BBQ, refreshments and donkey rides.

A huge cake will be cut by Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford, following an introduction by Father Daniel Heaton, of St Peter’s Church, at 3pm.

Most activities are free – including face painting and hook-a-duck – thanks to support from a number of benefactors including Horbury Academy and Wakefield Council.

Organiser John Walter said: “It’s a great afternoon out for all the family to kick off the spring holiday week. Call in and be amazed.”