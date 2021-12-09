Wakefield district's towns are leading the way to recovery

Shoppers are coming back into the city centre again

The Centre for Cities high streets’ recovery tracker shows how quickly high streets are returning to their previous levels of activity.

It puts the Wakefield district in the top 10 for both footfall and spend within the local economy with towns such as Horbury and Ossett seeing the greatest increase in footfall.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are pleased that residents are returning to our towns and city and it is encouraging to see an increase in footfall and spend in some areas across the district.

Ossett and Horbury are leading the way to recovery as shoppers stay local

“Many people have chosen to shop more locally which has been a welcome boost for many local businesses.

“These figures also show the importance of our vibrant night-time economy, as we are now welcoming more and more people back into the city centre.

“However, we know that more needs to be done and we are always looking at ways to further support our towns and city.

Coun Jeffery added that next month’s cabinet meeting will consider alternative ways in which to further support the city centre by filling empty shops and supporting landlords and tenants.

The council has secured £48.8m funding in principle for Wakefield and Castleford to support the regeneration of the district as part of the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, added: “We are planning ahead and working with residents and businesses on ideas to shape the future of our towns and city.