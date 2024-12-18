A rising star drummer from Wakefield performed alongside singer-songwriter Kuill at an album launch gig.

Alex Hemingway took to the stage with Kuill at the Leeds Conservatoire to mark the release of the latter’s new album Fragile Creatures.

The drummer’s mum, Sharon, said: “Alex has been attending intensive rehearsals for several weeks leading up to the main press night, rehearsing with Kuill and his extremely talented band.

"Initially, Alex was set to play on stage for two songs, but then kept impressing Kuill at each band rehearsal by learning more and more rhythms and riffs to the extent that he was invited to join Kuill and the rest of the band for his whole show.

"Alex felt honoured to be a part of this very special concert and said it was the best night ever.

"It’s certainly an experience he will never forget.”

Kuill reached the quarter finals of The Voice UK 2024, being mentored by Tom Jones.

He first appeared on TV in 2017 on the Let It Shine TV show with judges Gary Barlow, Danii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Lulu.

Over the last year Alex has completed Year 11 at Crofton Academy and has taken part in the North Star 360 Music Summer Boot Camp.

As part of the project he worked with other musicians and music professionals to record a song, which is available on Spotify and titled The Final Countdown by Devil Frog.

Alex is a graduate of North Star 360 Tileyard North.

He is currently studying for a level 3 diploma in music and performance at Barnsley College, where he is writing his own songs.

In the summer he performed at a fundraiser for Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease charity and at Pontefract Liquorice Festival.

A charity event he organised at the Kings Croft Hotel, welcomed musicians to the stage for an evening of entertainment to raise money for two charities close to Alex’s heart – SKC Children's Cancer Charity and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Alex is set to perform a busking set at Xscape Saturday, December 2.

Further dates are set for the new year at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and Junction 32 in Castleford.