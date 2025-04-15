Wakefield Exchange, Gradient Mill and Tết restaurant honoured at society awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Wakefield Exchange building, Gradient Mill and Tết restaurant have received honours at an annual awards event held by Wakefield Civic Society.

The society has staged a competition for good architectural design in the city since 1966.

This year’s awards, announced at Wakefield Town Hall on April 10, covered projects started or completed during 2024.

Two projects were recognised with awards in the new build category.

Wakefield Civic Society's restaurant of the year award for 2024 went to Tết, on Cross Street. L-R Dining club organisers Rachel Forster and Ela Hazebrouck, with Tết staff member Alice and Ryan, and the Mayor of Wakefield, Darren Byford.

One went to private house at Station Lane, Walton, developed by Steven Mungofa to a design by Paul Ibberson of Cadvis3d Architectural Design.

The judging panel said they liked the way the new property made good use of a small corner plot and the way in which the building’s façade had been “enlivened.”

The second award went to City and Provincial Properties for their new Gradient Mill building at Tileyard North, designed by Hawkins Brown Architects.

This building replaces an older one that was beyond economic repair and forms part of the redevelopment of the Rutland Mills complex.

Wakefield Exchange

Over five floors, it provides facilities for businesses, hospitality venues and creative industries next to Wakefield’s waterfront.

There were two commendations and two awards in the refurbishment category.

A commendation went to Wakefield Grammar School Foundation for the refurbishment of the Caleb Crowther Almshouses on George Street.

Part of the refurbishment work had been to replace the windows and frames.

Yorkshire Dental Suite, Westgate, Wakefield.

The second was presented to Rushbond for the restoration of the Camellia House, an historic glasshouse built in 1817 in the grounds of Bretton Hall.

Awards went to Yorkshire Dental Suite and Wakefield Exchange.

Yorkshire Dental Suite moved into the former Alfred Moodies pub on Westgate and converted it to a modern surgery designed by Benchmark Designs.

Wakefield Council received an award for the conversion of the former market hall into a new events space for the city centre.

Camellia House, an historic glasshouse built in 1817 in the grounds of Bretton Hall, Wakefield.

Designed by Arcadis, the building was adapted to include food and drink stalls and a new mezzanine level with conference rooms.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “Each year, the society invites nominations from members and the general public as well as from developers and property owners.

“While the overall number of nominations had dropped when compared to previous years, there were still enough nominations for the judges to have quite a lively debate.

“A number of shop fronts and cafés, bars and restaurants had also been put forward.

“While these were considered, and some of them did gain the judges’ appreciation and made a positive contribution to the street scene, it was felt that they did not quite meet the high standard of design that the judges hoped to see.”

The awards were presented by Wakefield Mayor Darren Byford.

Gradient Mill, part of the Rutland Mills complex, in Wakefield.

The society’s dining club members voted Tết, on Cross Square, as their restaurant of the year for 2024.

Mr Trickett added: “Our monthly dining club outings are always popular and well-supported.

“They provide a relaxing way for members to meet up and have an enjoyable social evening together.

“And we know that our award, which recognises good service and great food, is much appreciated by the restaurants who have received one over the years.

“We have visited Tết in previous years and the restaurant has always scored highly but, in 2024, it just pipped the competition to carry off the award.”