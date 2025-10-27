Whether you’re looking for festive fun or something to spark your creativity, there’s plenty to discover.
Here are our top picks to brighten up your November!
1. LIGHT UP WAKEFIELD
November 21-23: Light Up Wakefield is back with more dazzling light art installations than ever before illuminating Wakefield City Centre! Stop by to grab some street food before picking up your free trail map to locate all the light art installations appearing across the city throughout the weekend. Photo: WX
2. SEA SHANTY PARTY
November 7: Two powerhouse shanty crews will be taking to the stage: the Kimbers Men, known for their rich harmonies and commanding presence, and the electrifying Jack Tars, a young folk band making waves with their roaring vocals, crisp fiddle lines, and foot-stomping energy. Prepare to be swept away on a musical voyage through the high seas. Photo: WX
3. BAUBLE PAINTING WORKSHOP
November 13: Book your place on this festive evening of bauble painting with artist Holly Greenwood. Get a little creative, and make something beautiful for your tree (or someone else’s). Holly will be on hand to guide you through the process, sharing her favourite techniques and helping you bring your designs to life - no experience needed! Photo: WX
4. SHIP OF THE GODS
November 21-23 : As part of Light Up Wakefield 2025, WX welcomes Heinrich & Palmer’s light installation Ship of Gods. The breathtaking artwork is inspired by the Norse myth of Skidbladnir, a magical shape-shifting vessel. Expect a dazzling fusion of myth and technology! Photo: WX