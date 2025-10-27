What's on at Wakefield Exchange in November.placeholder image
What's on at Wakefield Exchange in November.

Wakefield Exchange: Here are 10 top things to do at WX in November

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
November at WX is full of light, creativity and community spirit - from the magical glow of Light Up Wakefield and the stirring sounds of a Sea Shanty performance to cosy seasonal craft workshops and more.

Whether you’re looking for festive fun or something to spark your creativity, there’s plenty to discover.

Here are our top picks to brighten up your November!

For full listings and to find out more, visit wxwakefield.co.uk

November 21-23: Light Up Wakefield is back with more dazzling light art installations than ever before illuminating Wakefield City Centre! Stop by to grab some street food before picking up your free trail map to locate all the light art installations appearing across the city throughout the weekend.

November 7: Two powerhouse shanty crews will be taking to the stage: the Kimbers Men, known for their rich harmonies and commanding presence, and the electrifying Jack Tars, a young folk band making waves with their roaring vocals, crisp fiddle lines, and foot-stomping energy. Prepare to be swept away on a musical voyage through the high seas.

November 13: Book your place on this festive evening of bauble painting with artist Holly Greenwood. Get a little creative, and make something beautiful for your tree (or someone else’s). Holly will be on hand to guide you through the process, sharing her favourite techniques and helping you bring your designs to life - no experience needed!

November 21-23 : As part of Light Up Wakefield 2025, WX welcomes Heinrich &amp; Palmer’s light installation Ship of Gods. The breathtaking artwork is inspired by the Norse myth of Skidbladnir, a magical shape-shifting vessel. Expect a dazzling fusion of myth and technology!

