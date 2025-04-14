Wakefield Exchange: Toddler disco, Eurovision and comedy nights coming up at WX

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for more exciting events at Wakefield Exchange (WX), the vibrant new hub in the heart of Wakefield city centre.

Families can look forward to a variety of upcoming events, including the return of the popular Toddler Disco on April 25, with a Princess and Pirates theme.

Little ones can dance, jump, and groove to kid-friendly tunes in a fun, lively environment.

WX is also taking part in Trinity Walk's Star Walk event from April 26-27, with free face painting, meet princess characters, and enjoy movie screenings across both days.

May half term will also welcome a weeklong dinosaur take-over with WXcavation where you can expect free daily dinosaur movie screenings, dino-crafts and photo opportunities galore.

For the adults, WX offers a range of evening activities to enjoy including a soon to launch Thursday Quiz Night, free drop-in live music every Friday and a mix of exciting events every Saturday.

Expect everything from free movie nights and spoken word events, to live music performances and even a Eurovision Viewing Party on May 17.

The building will also host a range of bookable events including a monthly comedy night, an evening full of laughs hosted in partnership with Plane Comedy with tickets now live for their first Comedy at WX event on April 26 .

For anyone feeling creative, check out WX’s weekly workshops including the hands-on Create & Sip: Macrame Flower Coasters workshop on April 22.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Whether you're looking for family fun, night-time entertainment, or creative workshops. Come along and check it out.”

Find out more about upcoming events at www.wxwakefield.co.uk