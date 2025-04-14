Wakefield Exchange: Toddler disco, Eurovision and comedy nights coming up at WX
Families can look forward to a variety of upcoming events, including the return of the popular Toddler Disco on April 25, with a Princess and Pirates theme.
Little ones can dance, jump, and groove to kid-friendly tunes in a fun, lively environment.
WX is also taking part in Trinity Walk's Star Walk event from April 26-27, with free face painting, meet princess characters, and enjoy movie screenings across both days.
May half term will also welcome a weeklong dinosaur take-over with WXcavation where you can expect free daily dinosaur movie screenings, dino-crafts and photo opportunities galore.
For the adults, WX offers a range of evening activities to enjoy including a soon to launch Thursday Quiz Night, free drop-in live music every Friday and a mix of exciting events every Saturday.
Expect everything from free movie nights and spoken word events, to live music performances and even a Eurovision Viewing Party on May 17.
The building will also host a range of bookable events including a monthly comedy night, an evening full of laughs hosted in partnership with Plane Comedy with tickets now live for their first Comedy at WX event on April 26 .
For anyone feeling creative, check out WX’s weekly workshops including the hands-on Create & Sip: Macrame Flower Coasters workshop on April 22.
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Whether you're looking for family fun, night-time entertainment, or creative workshops. Come along and check it out.”
Find out more about upcoming events at www.wxwakefield.co.uk
