Whether you’re after family-friendly fun or something a little more grown-up, there’s plenty to discover.
Here are our top picks to keep the autumn energy alive!
1. WX LIVE: CORINNE BAILEY RAE
Saturday, October 18: WX Live is launching with a bang, headlined by the phenomenal Corinne Bailey Rae. Known for global hits like ‘Put Your Records On’ and ‘Like A Star’, Bailey Rae has sold over 10 million albums and won two Grammys. WX Live is a bold new programme bringing large-scale live music to Wakefield, kicking off with this flagship concert at Wakefield Exchange. Tickets now on sale! Photo: s
2. HALLOWEEN AT WX
Saturday, October 25 - Sunday, November 2: WX transforms into a spooky playground this October Half-Term, offering a jam-packed week of Halloween-themed fun. Families can enjoy free activities including crazy golf, spooky cinema, and craft activities, plus a haunting graveyard experience perfect for photo ops. On Friday, October 31, little ghouls can dance away at the Toddler Spooky Disco and the Kids Spooky Disco with free face painting. Photo: s
3. OKTOBERFEST
Friday, October 3 - Saturday, October 4: WX brings the party this October with a two-night Oktoberfest celebration! Night One features The Pub Choir Party - a singalong packed with hits from Queen, Oasis, and more! Night Two delivers classic oompah vibes with The Oktoberfest Band. Expect music, laughter, and beer hall energy across both nights. It’s strictly 18+, so grab your mates and get ready to raise your glass at this free event! Photo: s
4. FALL FAIRIES CREATIVE WORKSHOP
Thursday, October 9: Sprinkle some seasonal magic this autumn at WX with a cosy evening of crafting and imagination for adults. Guided by expert makers, you’ll design, create, and name your very own Fall Fairy using a treasure trove of foraged delights like acorn shell hats and poppy seed wands. Photo: s