The newly opened Wakefield Exchange (WX) will become home to some of the biggest, oldest, newest and most interactive games ever made next week.

​The free two-day games event, organised by Wakefield Council and developed by Game Republic, will feature exciting modern and retro console games to play, old-school arcade games and brand new games developed by over 40 indie games companies based in Yorkshire and the North of England.

The weekend of March 8 and 9 will also feature the Halo Ring of consoles to celebrate 20 years since Halo 2 was released.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, aid: “It will be entertaining for all ages, providing great family time to play the games and will be highlighting the many opportunities there are in the city and region to work in games and the creative industries.

“So, I encourage everyone to come along and see the fabulous new space and have some fun.”

The free two day event will include game competitions to challenge influencers and online creators at their favourite games, such as Rocket League – asking people ‘can you beat them at their own game?’, e-sports challenges, and talks from games legends and developers on how to have a career in this exciting creative industry and sharing their stories on working on global titles.

There will be free workshops on how to design games, one workshop will involve designing a games character, that people will also get to play in a game on the day, and see it released on itch.io!

There will also be skills support for those looking to work in the games industry and a chance to chat with Wakefield collage about games courses.

There will also be lots of merch stands to buy games, games toys, books, plushies and more.

Managing Director of Game Republic, Jamie Sefton, said: “This is an essential day out for all ages, whether you want a job in games or would just like to play games for the weekend from retro classics to VR games.

"There will also be over 40 new indie games to try before they are officially released.

"We can’t wait to welcome people to this fantastic venue and event that celebrates all things games.”

Find out more here.