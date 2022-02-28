Wakefield Express announcements: How to access obituaries, celebrations and memories online

Allowing you to share your family news has always been important to us at the Express

We have launched a new online announcements service to make it easier for our readers to share and view the notices that matter most.

Our new-look online portal allows you to share happy and sad events from new arrivals, engagements, anniversaries and birthdays to the passing of loved ones, funeral arrangements and memorial notices.

The service features separate announcement and celebration tabs so you can search, enables you to upload your own photographs when you’re creating a notice and allows readers to leave a message in a virtual guest book.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we make this change to improve the service for our readers, please be aware that some of this work takes time.

Our technical teams are in the process of transferring previous notices to the new service, and are working hard to complete this in a timely manner.