Wakefield Express wins weekly newspaper of the year 2019 at O2 Media Awards

Your Wakefield Express has been named Yorkshire’s weekly newspaper of the year at the O2 Media Awards 2019.

The Express was the only weekly newspaper to be nominated for the award and found itself up against the Hull Daily Mail, the Grimsby Telegraph and the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

Speaking at the awards evening at Elland Road last week, O2’s Dave Masey said: “The Wakefield Express was the only weekly newspaper to make the final cut, which tells you how highly it was thought of by the panel.

“Judges loved its imagination and inventiveness, the way it immersed itself in community goings-on, its varied content and easy-to-read design. It’s very, very good.”

Presenting the award, O2’s Pamela Gregory said that the Wakefield Express was “a long way clear of the other weeklies that entered this year”, and that the judges were so impressed that they had chosen to split the award into a daily and weekly category.

Express Deputy Editor Gavin Murray said: “We are all delighted to receive this award.

“I know better than most how dedicated, hardworking, talented and professional the team behind the Express are, I see it at first hand on a daily basis.This award is for all of them.

“They really do everything they can to make the Express, both online and print, the best that it can be. This award recognises that.

“And hopefully it should be a sign of approval to all our readers and advertisers that we strive to make the Wakefield Express a title that serves and represents the city, and it is a title the city can be proud of.”