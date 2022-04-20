Wakefield family fundraising for life-changing treatment for six-month-old baby Maxwell

Six-month-old Maxwell Armstrong was born six-and-a-half weeks premature at Pinderfields Hospital and is suffering from severe plagiocephaly, more commonly known as flat head syndrome, where a baby develops a flat spot on one side or the whole back of the head.

To help, the tot is preparing to undergo plagiocephaly helmet therapy, where a helmet is made to fit Maxwell’s head and padded out to encourage the flat area to grow in line with the rest of his head.

He will wear the helmet 23 hours a day for four months - at a cost of £3,000.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxwell is preparing to undergo plagiocephaly helmet therapy.

Mum Chloe Hunton, from Crofton, said: " If he doesn't undergo this treatment he won't able to ride his bike with a normal helmet, or ride a pony - we're so desperate to make this happen for him.

"Max is a happy baby. He enjoys spending time at the farm with his pony and we recently took him to an aquarium and he loved it.

"He loves all animals and playing with his abundance of toys at home."

Max's auntie, Beth Richardson, said: "The treatment for this condition is regarded as cosmetic, so unavailable on the NHS, even though he will not be able to wear a bike helmet, wear glasses if he needs them.

Max and mum Chloe on an outing.

"Max has been to the clinic. Technology in Motion in Leeds and is booked in for his therapy.

"This is all dependant on our ability to raise the funds . Every little helps and anything at all will be appreciated.

"If our target is passed any extra money will be donated to the clinic to be used to help other babies in the same position as little Max."

To help with Max's fundraising, visit the family's Gofundme page here.

More about plagiocephaly

What Causes it?

There are a number of known causes of plagiocephaly with some more common than others.Positional plagiocephaly develops when a baby often sleeps on his or her back, creating a flat area. Congenital plagiocephaly is caused by craniosynostosis, a condition in which sutures (joints) between an infant's skull bones grow together too early.

Plagiocephaly can also be caused by earlier factors in the baby’s life. Sometimes a baby can experience pressure in-utero, which can lead to flattening of the head while it is still soft. Babies who are born prematurely have even softer heads than full-term infants and can be susceptible to plagiocephaly. Additionally, some methods of assisted birth, such as forceps or vacuum delivery, can affect the shape of the baby’s head, creating a cone-like shape.

Signs to look for include:

A flattened area on the side or back of the head. Instead of being round, the head may appear slanted in a certain area.

Ears that aren't even.

A bald spot in one area of the head.

Bony ridges on the skull.

Lack of a soft spot (or fontanel) on the head.

Complications

If left untreated, research has found that plagiocephaly can cause developmental delays in toddlers.It can also cause problems finding headgear and even glasses to fit well. There can also be a psychological impact.

Treatment