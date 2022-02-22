Wakefield flooding: Storm Franklin causes flooding and property damage across the district - in pictures

Flood warnings have been in place in Stanley including Ferry Lane, Welbeck Lane, Lake Yard, Bottom Boat Road and Foxholes Lane.
Warnings were also issued for areas of Whitwood, including including Methley Road, Ragan Close, Phillips Street, Pottery Street, Moss Street, Cross Street, Cinder Lane, Wood Street and Savile Road
And RSPB Fairburn Ings remained closed and inaccessible due to flooding.
Wakefield Central police team also posted pictures of rising water levels at Chantry Bridge and warned people about the dangers of the fast flowing water.
All photos Scott Merrylees.
