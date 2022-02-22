Flooding and high river levels across the Wakefield district after Storm Franklin.

Wakefield flooding: Storm Franklin causes flooding and property damage across the district - in pictures

Strengthening winds and lashing rain caused property damage and flooding across the Wakefield district as Storm Franklin moved across the district

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:56 pm

Flood warnings have been in place in Stanley including Ferry Lane, Welbeck Lane, Lake Yard, Bottom Boat Road and Foxholes Lane.

Warnings were also issued for areas of Whitwood, including including Methley Road, Ragan Close, Phillips Street, Pottery Street, Moss Street, Cross Street, Cinder Lane, Wood Street and Savile Road

And RSPB Fairburn Ings remained closed and inaccessible due to flooding.

Wakefield Central police team also posted pictures of rising water levels at Chantry Bridge and warned people about the dangers of the fast flowing water.

All photos Scott Merrylees.

1.

The Navigation at Calder Grove.The Navigation at Calder Grove.

2.

Flooding Calder Grove. Picture Scott Merrylees

3.

Flooding and high river levels across the Wakefield district after Storm Franklin. Stanley Ferry. Picture Scott Merrylees

4.

Flooding and high river levels across the Wakefield district after Storm Franklin. Wakefield Bridge.

