Wakefield foodbanks need your help this Christmas - here's how to donate

Wakefield Council is asking residents to help spread a little festive cheer and donate to their local food bank this Christmas.

The council have helped to secure funding and food for many of the district’s food banks over the past year and as the festive season approaches, is asking residents to help where they can and donate to families most in need.

They would appreciate donations of food, particularly Christmas favourites such as crackers, box biscuits and chocolates, to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

Wakefield Council’s Communities team have also been successful in their application for Christmas toys from Greatest Hits Radio’s Mission Christmas Appeal and these will be dropped off at Airedale food bank with the help of the Street Scene team and distributed across the area in advance of Christmas Day.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Christmas can be an extremely difficult time of year for many families across our district.

“Our local food banks will be working extremely hard as always to ensure there is food and treats available for everyone over the festive season but your donations, however big or small, really can help to spread some cheer to those most in need this Christmas.”

There are many drop-off points for donations across the district.