Wakefield garden waste collections to start again - here's when

Garden waste collections across the Wakefield district will resume once every fortnight starting next month.

Garden waste bins will continue to be collected, as they did last year, alongside household waste bins, from March 11 through to November.

The date of people’s first collection varies depending on where they live.

The online bin calendars have been updated to include this year’s garden waste collection dates.

People can access their bin calendar by entering their address into www.wakefield.gov.uk/BinCollections.

Anyone who doesn’t have online access can visit their local library or contact Customer Services on 0345 8 506 506 to get a printed bin calendar.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re pleased to confirm there are no changes to our garden waste collection service this year.

“We’re having to make some really difficult decisions to balance our budget. But we’ve listened to people’s feedback and have worked hard to make sure we can maintain a fortnightly service for 2025.”