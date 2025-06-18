Wakefield gets first Reform councillor as Tory quits to join party

A Conservative councillor in Wakefield has quit the party to join Reform UK.

Nick Farmer, councillor for Ossett, becomes Reform’s first ever member on Wakefield Council following the announcement.

Coun Farmer, who has represented the ward for 11 years, said he had ‘lost belief’ in the Tories and would sit as a Reform member until his term of office ends in May 2026.

Coun Farmer said he would stand as a Reform candidate if he decided to seek re-election next year.

Nick Farmer, councillor for Ossett, has resigned from the Conservative party to join Reform UK. LDRS image

In a statement he said: “I have reached the point where I can no longer sit as a Conservative on Wakefield Council with good conscience.

“For that reason, I am today resigning the Conservative whip and joining Reform UK, under whose colours I shall sit for the remainder of my term of office.

“I can no longer promote the Conservative brand when I no longer believe in it.”

Coun Farmer, who was first elected in 2014 and has defended his seat on two occasions, criticised both Conservative and Labour governments.

He said: “Basic services are failing local people.

“Opportunity is being extinguished and freedom of thought and conscience is being eradicated with every Parliamentary edict.

“Our leaders lie to us repeatedly, as they sign away our ability to properly govern ourselves as a nation.

“With Reform UK I will be more free to speak out when I see things which are not in the country’s interests.

“This government has banned further development of our North Sea oil and gas fields.

“Instead, we pipe in oil and gas from Norway, which they extracted from the very same North Sea.

“Meanwhile, our heavy industry leaves or demands huge taxpayer subsidies, as families are faced with the world’s most expensive energy.

“We know it doesn’t make sense and we have to get a government who will do something about it. That’s what I will be doing from here on.”

The announcement means the Conservatives now hold just two out of 63 council seats.

Labour hold 52 seats, the Liberal Democrats have two, Reform has one and there are six independent members.

A number of councillors from different parties have resigned in recent months.

In March, Lib Dem group leader Pete Girt quit the party but continues to represent Knottingley as an independent.

In the same month, Jakob Williamson (Hemsworth) and Stan Bates (South Elmsall and South Kirkby) became independent after being suspended by Labour for refusing to support the council’s budget proposals.

Earlier this month, Michael Graham, former cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, left Labour to become independent, saying he had “lost all faith” in the party.

Last week it was confirmed Kevin Swift (Wakefield West) was no longer a Labour member and is listed as an independent on the council’s website.