Born November 13 2022, Mrs Bates marked her milestone big day surrounded by around 20 members of her family.

Arriving in the world prematurely as a twin, she slept in a shoe box surrounded by cotton wool in her first few weeks of life. Her twin sister, unfortunately, passed away as an infant.

Mrs Bates went to primary school in Netherton and after successfully passing her 11+ exam, went to Dewsbury Wheelwright Grammar School for Girls, where she stayed until she was 15.

Barbra celebrated her birthday in style with a party with around 20 of her relatives.

She said: “I wanted to go to school earlier but they wouldn’t let me, so I went when I was four and a half.

"I loved school. Dewsbury Wheelwright Grammar School for Girls was new back then and it was really nice.

"I used to run down Halifax Road to catch the 4.20pm bus home!”

After leaving school, Mrs Bates entered the workforce as a junior administration assistant at a mill. She worked in offices all of her life until she retired at the age of 59 in 1981.

Barbra with her daughter Margaret and her cousins.

“I worked at Wakefield Council for over 25 years and I retired at 59. I’ve enjoyed a nice long retirement,” Mrs Bates said.

"I worked in Horbury for around ten years and then moved up to Ossett to be nearer to family but I regretted it because they were much more friendly in Horbury, it was a much smaller group and we all got on with each other.

"When the council restructured, I had to go work in Normanton but there were a few of us so it was alright with friends,” she added.

As a young woman, Mrs Bates would go for walks around Coxley Valley and dancing in Bretton Institute with her friends on a Saturday night.

Barbra received 44 birthday cards from her friends and family but is still waiting on her card from King Charles.

Mrs Bates married her husband, Frank Bates, during the war in 1942 in Middlestown Church, which is no longer there.

The couple enjoyed traveling around the UK, with their favourite spots in the Lake District and down in Torquay.

After the war, they had their only-daughter Margaret. In the late 60s, Mr and Mrs Bates moved from Netherton to Ossett, to live closer to her.

Mrs Bates added: “One was enough! Now, it would have been nice for Margaret to have brothers and sisters but my mum was one of 11 and I had enough of them.

"We all had to crowd together at my Grandma’s, it was enough for me.”

Following her retirement, Mrs Bates bought a Cairn Terrier, named Whisky – after her favourite tipple – which she enjoyed walking often.

"I liked a drop of whisky, it kept me going! It was only a drop in some water but I did enjoy it.”

Mrs Bates has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who are spread around the country.