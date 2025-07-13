Wakefield home care company wins award after being named in the top 1.9% of companies in Yorkshire

Home Instead Wakefield has received a prestigious award by a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead Wakefield provides a wide range of care services, including personal care, help with dressing and bathing, live-in care and specialist dementia care.

Being named within the top 20, out of 1,050 home care companies, meant they became part of the top 1.9% of home care companies in the region and were given a specialist award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk - the UK’s top home care reviews site, which are given by people that Home Instead cares for, as well as their loved ones.

The Home Instead Wakefield team with their award.

Home Instead Wakefield made it to the exclusive list thanks to its "impressively high” review score of 10.

One heart-warming review from a family member of a client of Home Instead Wakefield said “We have been using Home Instead for a number of months now following a recommendation from a friend.

"Wow! What a breath of fresh air they are compared to many caregiving companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Friendly helpful supportive kind. The team in the office are amazing and the caregivers themselves we have had are nothing but kind helpful and respectful”.

On the recognition, James Drummond, operations manager at Home Instead Wakefield said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been named a top 20 Home Care Provider for the third year in a row.

"This recognition is a testament to the continued dedication of our entire team, who go above and beyond every single day to deliver the highest quality of care to our clients. We believe in building meaningful relationships, delivering truly person-centred care, and always putting our clients’ needs first.

"This award reflects the impact of that approach. It’s an honour that reinforces our belief in doing care differently and doing it exceptionally well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

"Home Instead Wakefield has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the region!”.