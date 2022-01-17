Wakefield Hospice 10K and 1K Mini Run are back in 2022 - here's how to sign up

Sign up now for the race!

Taking place on Sunday, March 20, the 10k Road Race and 1k Mini Run start and finish around Thornes Park, with an annual participation of up to 2,500 entries.

As the event is organised and run by Wakefield Hospice, all profits from the event go towards an amazing cause – funding palliative and end of life care in the Wakefield community.

So, not only does taking part do you good, it does Wakefield good too! You will be a part of the hospice journey - helping to make a difference.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser for Wakefield Hospice, said: "We have sincerely missed everyone involved in the event from our runners, suppliers to the many friendly faces watching on the side-lines.

"But with all our fingers crossed, this year we get to see you all again. Plus… we get to meet our newbies. It’s now time to sign yourself, your friends, your families or even your colleagues up for this year’s event."

The 10k Early Bird is now open, where you can save a £2 on your entry until Friday, March 21 at 8pm. The Early Bird entry for the 10k is £22 for non-affiliated or £20 for affiliated runners

with the Mini Run entry at £2.50 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

You can now enter online at: WAKEFIELD HOSPICE or call 01924 331406.

The races:

The 10K takes place at 9am.

The 1k Mini Run takes place at 10:30am.

The races start Thornes Park, Wakefield.