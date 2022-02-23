Wakefield Hospice 10K is officially just one month away - here's how you can still sign up
After two years, the annual Wakefield 10K road race and 1K Mini Run is back!
The popular event, run by Wakefield Hospice, will take place on Sunday, March 20, starting and finishing at Thornes Park.
There will also be refreshments and a finishers t-shirt.
With your support, the hospice can unitedly raise funds for patients and families supported by the hospice in the Wakefield community. They said they 'can’t add days to life' but 'can add life to days!'
Book yourself, your friends, your families or even your work colleagues for this year’s event.
Enter before March 7 to receive your race number via post. Any entries between March 7 and March 18 will have to collect from registration on the day.
All you need to do is head to the hospice website before March 18 to book your place on the starting line-up.