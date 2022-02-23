Wakefield Hospice 10K is officially just one month away - here's how you can still sign up

The popular event, run by Wakefield Hospice, will take place on Sunday, March 20, starting and finishing at Thornes Park.

There will also be refreshments and a finishers t-shirt.

With your support, the hospice can unitedly raise funds for patients and families supported by the hospice in the Wakefield community. They said they 'can’t add days to life' but 'can add life to days!'

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two years, the annual Wakefield 10K road race and 1K Mini Run is back!

Book yourself, your friends, your families or even your work colleagues for this year’s event.

Enter before March 7 to receive your race number via post. Any entries between March 7 and March 18 will have to collect from registration on the day.