Wakefield Hospice 10K: More than 1,000 runners already signed up - here's how you can too

The hospice's target number of runners is 1,500 - so if you haven't aleady, there is still time to sign up and take part.

The popular event, run by Wakefield Hospice, will take place on Sunday, March 20. The 10k race starts on Lawefield Lane at 9am with the Mini Run starting at 10.30am.

There will also be refreshments and a finishers t-shirt.

With your support, the hospice can unitedly raise funds for patients and families supported by the hospice in the Wakefield community. They said they 'can’t add days to life' but 'can add life to days!'

Any entries between March 7 and March 18 will have to collect from registration on the day.

All you need to do is head to the hospice website before March 18 to book your place on the starting line-up.

Through Wakefield Council, the hospice has secured a road closure order.

The road closure will be in effect from 6am-11am on March 20. However, the route will only be in full lockdown between the times 8.30am-11am.

The closure is from Quarry Hill, Horbury to St Michaels Church (next to The Redoubt pub, Wakefield) and includes Park Grove Road/Lawefield Lane/Park Ave.

This also includes no parking on the road during this time. The parking is crucial as cars on the road can’t be seen by runners in a group and are a risk to their safety.