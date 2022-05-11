Wakefield Hospice 10K race raises more than £50K

The race, which took place on March 20, welcomed over 1,300 runners who ran the out and back route in Wakefield, all whilst raising much needed funds for the hospice.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “It was fantastic to see the Hospice 10k back after three long years.

"We ran virtual events over that time, but there is nothing quite like seeing the community come together all wanting to support our Hospice.

The 10k runners at the starting line

"We want to say a huge thank the Card Factory Foundation for sponsoring the event, the runners for taking part, and anyone who raised much needed funds it really is much appreciated by everyone at the Hospice."

Ian Smith , who ran the 10K, said: “This event has been sorely missed for the last three years, so it was great to see so many people come together for the 25th anniversary.

"It’s a great race to be a part of, and even better than the funds go towards such an invaluable service to our local community.”

For those with a taste for running, the hospice’s 10k a day in May event is currently taking place with avid supporter Sarah Powala.

The team are aiming to raise £11,500 this year, which is the running cost of the hospice for a full day. If the goal is achieved, Wednesday, October 13 will be dedicated to Sarah’s mum, who received end of life care at the hospice.