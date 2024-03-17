Wakefield Hospice 10K: Runners share their stories behind signing up for 2024
The annual event, hosted by Wakefield Hospice and taking place this year on Sunday, March 24, has always been a popular event for runners of all abilities, making it an ideal event for those looking to complete their first ever 10K or those wanting to take on a challenge whilst raising funds in memory of a loved one.
Chloe England will be taking on the event for the first time this year in memory of her grandad who passed away at Wakefield Hospice in February 2020:
She said: “My grandad chose to spend his final days at Wakefield Hospice in a place that is filled with care, compassion and kindness.
"The nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors, housekeepers and all other staff involved in the running of the hospice showed my grandad dignity and love in the final days of his life.
“We can’t thank them enough for the quality care they provided. The difference and impact they have had on our family is unconditional. That is why I am running the Wakefield hospice 10K, spreading awareness of this fantastic place.”
Alison Rodriguez will also be taking on the Wakefield 10K in memory of a loved one, having recently taken running back up.
“I am running in memory of my Uncle Vic,” she said.
"He was supported by Wakefield Hospice for several months last year as he approached the end of his life. When he arrived at the hospice, he was expected to live a matter of days but the care and support he received enabled him to live three months.
"He made friends at the hospice, enjoyed ice creams in the gardens and adored his bubble baths. Very special memories were made there and we as a family are indebted to the care and kindness all staff provided.”
Sara Dawson-Jones only started running at the start of 2024 and will be taking on her first ever official running event when crossing the start line for the Wakefield 10K later this month.
She said: “I am running in memory of my Grandma, Nancy Jones, who we sadly lost back in 2016. She was only with Wakefield Hospice for a very short period of time but the care the staff gave her and our family will never be forgotten.
“My Grandma was so special to me and my family, doing this for the Hospice in her memory is more than enough reason to go for a run, and I know she’d be cheering me on the loudest if she was here.”
The Wakefield 10K starts and finishes at Thornes Park, Wakefield, with over 1750 runners already registered to take part in this year’s event which is kindly sponsored by The Card Factory
Foundation.
Registration starts from just £20, with all runners receiving a finisher’s t-shirt upon completing the race and collectively helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds to support local hospice care here in Wakefield.
To find out more or to register today please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/10K