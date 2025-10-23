Wakefield Hospice collection for local Foodbank to mark World Homeless Day

Staff from Wakefield Hospice held a collection in aid of The Resource Foodbank in Ossett to mark World Homeless Day and the hospice’s recent signing of the Homeless Friendly Pledge.

World Homeless Day takes place every year on the October 10 and the Homeless Friendly Pledge is an opportunity for organisations to highlight their commitment to serving the entire community, and create a more supportive environment for people experiencing homelessness.

The Resource Foodbank is a voluntary organisation run from Christ Church Parish Centre, Ossett, providing a referral foodbank service receiving client referrals from Homeless Shelters alongside Job Centres, Social Services, Local Authority Crisis Units, Schools and Children’s Centres, Benefit Centres, Refuges and Vulnerable adult organisations.

Mel Milnes, Head of People & Culture at Wakefield Hospice said: “We always aim to highlight Wakefield Hospice as an accessible service for all those in need of support, and by signing the Homeless Friendly Pledge we will also be able to provide expert signposting advice to fellow professionals seeking advice on end of life care services and wider support available.

Wakefield Hospice's Ryan Colliar-Grint and Leah Cordall dropping off the items with Sian from the Foodbank.

“Wakefield Hospice has existed as a local charity for over 35 years thanks to the incredible support of our local community, and we are pleased to have taken this step to make sure we remain inclusive to all those across the Wakefield district.”

Referrals and donations can be made to the Foodbank on Monday and Wednesday between 10am-1pm.

For further information visit www.christchurchsouthossett.co.uk/the-resource-food-bank.