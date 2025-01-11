Wakefield Hospice: Earls Lodge Care Home to help 103-year-old resident raise £103 for former workplace with coffee event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Earls Lodge Care Home is helping one of its residents, Irene Brook, 103, give back to Wakefield Hospice – where she worked for 20 years – by raising £103 on her behalf.
Staff organised the event when Irene expressed a desire to support the hospice after moving into the care home.
Irene, originally from Bradford, was born on April 12, 1921. She worked in the shop at Wakefield Hospice for over 20 years and has two sons.
The coffee event will take place on Sunday, January 19 at Eastmoor Rugby Club at 12pm.
Deputy manager, Chloe Yates, said “the Earls Lodge community has come together” to organise the event.
Earls Lodge said: "Irene worked for Wakefield Hospice for 20 years and is now an incredible 103 years old. We feel like now it’s our turn to help continue the work that Irene did and loved so much.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.