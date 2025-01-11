Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield care home will help one of its residents,103-year-old Irene, raise £103 for her former workplace.

Earls Lodge Care Home is helping one of its residents, Irene Brook, 103, give back to Wakefield Hospice – where she worked for 20 years – by raising £103 on her behalf.

Staff organised the event when Irene expressed a desire to support the hospice after moving into the care home.

Irene, originally from Bradford, was born on April 12, 1921. She worked in the shop at Wakefield Hospice for over 20 years and has two sons.

The coffee event will take place on Sunday, January 19 at Eastmoor Rugby Club at 12pm.

Deputy manager, Chloe Yates, said “the Earls Lodge community has come together” to organise the event.

Earls Lodge said: "Irene worked for Wakefield Hospice for 20 years and is now an incredible 103 years old. We feel like now it’s our turn to help continue the work that Irene did and loved so much.”