Wakefield Hospice has issued an urgent plea for donations of clothing and accessories it can sell to help with its fundraising programme.

The city’s charity shops are on the hunt for unwanted clothing, mens, womens and childrens, furniture, antiques, bric-a-brac, toys, books CDs and DVDs, jigsaws, electrical items, jewellery and general household items.

Also, any furniture items that people are wanting to donate can be collected by the hospice and if you are unable to get bags or boxes of donations to the shop itself, the charity offers a small collection service.

Donations should be dropped off at the hospice’s warehouse at Unit E, Tadman Street, Wakefield WF1 5QU, Monday to Thursday, 8.30am-4pm and Friday 8.30am-3pm.

To find out more, visit the website at www.wakefieldhospice.org. To book a furniture collection call 01924 383294.