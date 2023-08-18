News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Hospice launch 'green team' to help tackle climate crisis

Wakefield Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for climate change visited Wakefield Hospice on Tuesday as the charity launched a new internal focus group aiming to tackle the climate crisis.
By Shawna Haeley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Made up of employees from across the charity’s various departments, the green team will work together with the aim of creating a more sustainable workplace which puts caring for the planet at the heart of what they do.

Craig Beedle, director of finance at Wakefield Hospice and green team lead, said: “Sustainability is one of the four pillars of our strategic plan here at Wakefield Hospice and that isn’t just referring to providing a sustainable service and creating sustainable income streams, but also how we can promote a greener hospice.

“It was great to see so many employees come forward to be a part of the team and together I am sure we will be able to come up with some great ways to ensure everyone at Wakefield Hospice is playing our part in tackling the climate crisis.”

Wakefield Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for climate change Councillor Jack Hemingway visited Wakefield Hospice on Tuesday as the charity launched a new internal focus group aiming to tackle the climate crisis.
The group will provide input on a variety of opportunities ranging from small wins, such as hedgehog homes and car sharing initiatives, through to large projects such as new policies and offset emission opportunities.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, who joined the group for their first meeting, showed his support for the new team and shared some of Wakefield Council’s activities in tackling climate change.

Coun Jack Hemingway said: “I was delighted to be invited to Wakefield Hospice for the launch of their green team earlier this week and to have the opportunity to speak with members about Wakefield Council’s own green agenda. It is great to see the hospice’s enthusiasm and drive for tackling the climate crisis and I look forward to working with the team as they progress their plans throughout the months ahead.”

The green team will hold regular meetings throughout the year. If you have any thoughts you would like to put forward to support the hospice’s green agenda, or if you would like to support their activity please email [email protected] or call 01924 331400.

Wakefield Hospice is a registered charity that has provides care and support for local patients with life-limiting conditions, and their families, from across the Wakefield District for more than 30 years.

