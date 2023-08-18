News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield pubs: The White Hart on Westgate End reopens under new management

The White Hart pub, found on Westgate End, has reopened under new management with a grand unveiling.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Scott Burrows, 27, from Lupset, has taken on the pub with the help of his aunt, Sarah Stead, who is the bar manager and has been in the industry for close to two decades.

The pub held a family-friendly grand unveiling earlier this week, which included a DJ set, a BBQ, bingo, a magician, face painting for the kids, an ice cream van and a bouncy castle.

The new landlords also got to show off the refreshed beer garden area as well their new sound system, pool table, and fruit machines.

Scott Burrows, the new landlord of The White Hart pub.Scott Burrows, the new landlord of The White Hart pub.
Scott said: “We held a family day on Saturday that went extremely well, it couldn’t have gone any better. We picked up the keys two weeks ago on Saturday.

"We have completely renovated the beer garden so it is more of a courtyard bar. We have a new sound system, pool table and gambling machines.”

The White Hart is Scott’s first introduction to the pub industry, previously working as a stone mason.

The White Hart held a grand unveiling.The White Hart held a grand unveiling.
He added: “I’ve changed career paths because I am always looking towards bigger and better things.

"I take chances as they come, and when this came up, I thought I should go for it.”

The White Hart’s reopening comes after historic pub, Henry Boons, pulled its last pint in July, as well as a £650,000 revamp to The Black Bull in Midgley

The pub serves a range of real ales, beer and cider and is found at 77 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL.

