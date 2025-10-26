Wakefield Hospice launches Christmas cash raffle with top prize of £2,000!

Wakefield Hospice has officially launched its annual Christmas Cash Raffle with funds raised supporting patients and families throughout the winter season ahead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For just £1 a ticket, you could win fantastic cash prizes of £2,000, £250, or £50 - adding a little extra light to your celebrations this Christmas time.

Charlotte Barker Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “The Christmas Cash Raffle is a fantastic festive initiative which raises vital funds for local hospice services whilst also allowing us to give back to the community and spread some Christmas cheer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Motor Group, who is sponsoring the raffle, said: “ “As a proud, family-owned Yorkshire business, we’re committed to giving back to our community and supporting local families. Partnering with Wakefield Hospice is a natural fit for us, and we’re honoured to support the incredible care and compassion they provide.”

To find out more or to buy your tickets today click here.