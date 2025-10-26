Wakefield Hospice launches Christmas cash raffle with top prize of £2,000!
For just £1 a ticket, you could win fantastic cash prizes of £2,000, £250, or £50 - adding a little extra light to your celebrations this Christmas time.
Charlotte Barker Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “The Christmas Cash Raffle is a fantastic festive initiative which raises vital funds for local hospice services whilst also allowing us to give back to the community and spread some Christmas cheer!
Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Motor Group, who is sponsoring the raffle, said: “ “As a proud, family-owned Yorkshire business, we’re committed to giving back to our community and supporting local families. Partnering with Wakefield Hospice is a natural fit for us, and we’re honoured to support the incredible care and compassion they provide.”
To find out more or to buy your tickets today click here.