Wakefield Hospice prepares to tee off at 31st annual golf tournament

Teams enjoy a light lunch before the shotgun competition commences in the afternoon of Friday, June 24 at Wakefield Golf Club.

Up to 22 teams can take part in the four ball tournament and a number of local businesses and groups have already signed up - but there is still time to enter a team.

A prize presentation dinner will be held at the clubhouse after the tournament with entertainment from master of ceremonies and comedian, Jed Stone.

Prizes will be presented to the top three scoring teams and individual prizes will be awarded for the best stableford score and nearest the pin.

Fundraising Manager, Keeley Harrison said “The golf tournament is our longest running event and we are so grateful to Wakefield Golf Club for allowing us to use their fantastic course and facilities again this year.

"Thanks also to the event sponsors Ashleigh Signs, IJS Project Developments and Simpson Packaging.

"We have places available to fill the competition if any local business or golf enthusiasts would like to join us to help raise funds for patient care.”

The cost is £400 for a team of four which includes lunch, golf, prize presentation dinner and entertainment.