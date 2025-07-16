Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk returns this weekend with new venues included to make this year’s event bigger than ever

Wakefield Hospice’s Pub Walk returns for a third year this weekend featuring new venues and more activities and entertainment to make this year’s event even bigger and better than ever before.

Spanning 5.5 miles, the walk starts this Saturday, July 19, in Horbury before heading down Horbury Junction onto the Calder & Hebble Navigation – walkers then head towards Horbury Bridge, after which they loop back towards Horbury town centre and the final collection of pubs on the route.

This year’s event is sold out, with 500 walkers taking part in the event - raising funds to support local hospice care - please be aware that the pubs involved will be busier than usual throughout the day.

The 10 pubs taking part in this year’s event in order on the route are:

The Calder Vale Hotel (Horbury Junction)

The Navigation (Calder Grove)

The Bingley (Horbury Bridge)

The Horse & Jockey (Horbury Bridge)

The Old Halfway House (Horbury)

Kings Arms (Horbury)

The Cherry Tree (Horbury)

Boons of Horbury (Horbury)

Cricketers Beerhouse (Horbury)

Shepherd’s Arms (Horbury)

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Pub Walk back for 2025 after the huge success we have seen from the event over the past two years.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all of our venues who are supporting this year’s event, to all those who have signed up and raised sponsorship, and to our Event Sponsor Farnell for their generous and continued support.

“We hope everyone involved has an amazing day, please remember to walk and drink responsibly and fingers crossed we will have some more summer sunshine to enjoy this weekend.”