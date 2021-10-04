Wakefield Hospice puts staff well-being first during Hospice Care Week

The Aberford Road hospice is planning a week of activities for its team of 120 full and part-time staff, covering everything from Tai Chi to hand massages; choir singing to relaxation and reflection sessions.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “The last 18-months has tested us all in ways we would never have thought possible. And for our team they’ve not only had to adapt to a new way of living, but to working in an environment that has altered beyond all recognition.

“Hospice work has very much been at the frontline of the pandemic and the resilience, adaptability and courage shown by every single person who works for us – whether in a paid or voluntary capacity – has been astonishing.”

Wakefield Hospice will be putting its focus firmly on staff well-being during Hospice Care Week, which runs from October 4 to 8.

Organised by Hospice UK, Hospice Care Week is an annual event aimed at recognising and celebrating hospice care and carers nationwide. It’s described as an opportunity to publicly highlight the value of support, of care and of what matters to individuals at the end of life when they need it most.

“Everybody needs support, encouragement and care – and now, more than ever it’s vital that this covers those working in hospices as well as those we care for in them,” continued Helen.

In full, Wakefield Hospice’s week of well-being activity will comprise Tai Chi, relaxation and reflection sessions, choir singing, Temple Spa Wellness classes, and hand massages with complementary therapists.

Wakefield Hospice provides palliative care for on average 250 patients every year; ranging from day patients to those receiving end of life care. To find out more visit www.wakefieldhospice.co.uk.