Wakefield Hospice Pyjama walk is back - here's how to sign up

The Wakefield Hospice Pyjama Walk is back for 2022 and just under three weeks away!

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 20th June 2022, 12:26 pm

Join Wakefield Hospice on their five or eight mile walk and help them raise £32,400 to cover the cost of care from dusk to dawn for a one whole week.

This walk starts and finishes on Saturday, July 9 at the home of their sponsor - OE Electrics Ltd, Durkar.

Before the walk starts enjoy the party atmosphere, tunes and fun Zumba warm up exercise and when you return you'll be welcomed with a breakfast buttie and hot drink.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Join Wakefield Hospice on their five or eight mile walk and help them raise £32,400 to cover the cost of care from dusk to dawn for a one whole week.

This event is about having fun and creating special memories whilst raising vital funds for our patients & families.

Head to the hospice website to book or register online.