Wakefield Hospice Pyjama walk is back - here's how to sign up

Join Wakefield Hospice on their five or eight mile walk and help them raise £32,400 to cover the cost of care from dusk to dawn for a one whole week.
This walk starts and finishes on Saturday, July 9 at the home of their sponsor - OE Electrics Ltd, Durkar.
Before the walk starts enjoy the party atmosphere, tunes and fun Zumba warm up exercise and when you return you'll be welcomed with a breakfast buttie and hot drink.
This event is about having fun and creating special memories whilst raising vital funds for our patients & families.
Head to the hospice website to book or register online.