Wakefield Hospice has been given a real lift thanks to a donation from a hydraulic platform company.
By Kara McKune
Published 23rd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The charity has taken delivery of a push-around platform donated by Normanton-based Horizon Platforms.

The hospice’s donation warehouse, at Tadman Street, Wakefield, can house tens of thousands of donated items at any given time in its 4, 656 sq. ft. premises.

All items donated to the organisation are sorted at the warehouse before distributing to its eight stores or placed on its eBay shop.

Wakefield Hospice volunteers and Horizon Platforms employees with the new lifting platformWakefield Hospice volunteers and Horizon Platforms employees with the new lifting platform
Following a volunteering day by the Horizon Platforms team, the company saw an opportunity to help the hospice volunteers replace the ladders they were using in their warehouse.

The hospice team was invited to Horizon’s head office in Rosie Road, Normanton, and took part in an industry standard training course, to ensure the machine will be used safely.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, Wakefield Hospice, said: “We welcome so many volunteers from local businesses each year, and the way they give up their time is always so appreciated.

"To be given such a useful machine to help us reduce the time it takes from receiving donations to getting them out to our stores or sold online, will have such a big impact on our hard-working volunteers.”

Wakefield Hospice volunteers being trained by Horizon's Ian Moorehouse.Wakefield Hospice volunteers being trained by Horizon's Ian Moorehouse.
The work platform will be maintained by Horizon free of charge.

Ben Hirst, CEO of Horizon Platforms, added: “We’re happy the charity now has one of our machines to help them stay safe when they are working at height and we’ll continue to ensure this is the case, indefinitely.”

