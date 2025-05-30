Wakefield Hospice recognised for 'outstanding' work at Our Health Heroes Awards 2025

Wakefield Hospice received a Highly Commended award in the national Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Award at the Our Health Heroes Awards 2025.

Open to healthcare organisations across the UK, the hospice was recognised for the ‘outstanding’ work completed over the past 12 months in ensuring Wakefield Hospice is an inclusive and engaging environment for all.

The Our Health Heroes Awards, organised by Skills for Health, recognises and honours the hard work carried out daily by thousands of healthcare staff in roles vital to the provision of patient care.

The award ceremony was hosted at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on Thursday, May 22, presented by host Dr Dawn Harper, doctor and television presenter.

Wakefield Hospice's EDI team at the Health Heroes Awards.

Melanie Milnes, head of people and culture at Wakefield Hospice said: “Throughout the past 12 months our equity, diversity and inclusion team has led on a range of initiatives from Iftars to Pride celebrations, ensuring Wakefield Hospice is a progressive organisation not just for staff, but for patients and families, volunteer and supporters too.

“We hosted our second annual Interfaith Week celebrations in October 2024 to great feedback, and have already been working on a variety of opportunities to explore inclusion and awareness raising on the topic of neurodiversity throughout 2025.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our continued work around inclusion and would like to thank everyone across the organisation for their positive approach in adopting such an inclusive culture, emphasizing that hospice care really is here for our entire community, just as our entire community has been here for us for the past 35 years.”