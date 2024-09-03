Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Hospice’s popular Halloween Trail event is back for 2024 and with a series of new additions, promises to be the biggest and best yet!

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, at Earnshaws Fencing in Midgley and will be full of family-friendly frights, hair raising horrors and spooktacular surprises.

Attractions include pumpkin picking, face painting, Halloween photo booth, inflatable land, trick or treat area, scavenger hunt, ghoulish games (and prizes), storytelling and much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We were overwhelmed by the interest in our first ever Halloween Trail last year which sold out in just a matter of weeks, and it is great to see families already signing up to this year’s event.

Last year was a great success and this year the event is taking place across two days, and will be full of family-friendly frights, hair raising horrors and spooktacular surprises.

“It was heart-warming to see families and friends donning their Halloween outfits last year in aid of Wakefield Hospice and we are excited for everyone to see the new spooktacular additions and surprises we have in store for 2024.”

Entry to the event is just £7.50 per child, £5 per adult or £20 for a family of four, with people encouraged to try and raise a minimum sponsorship of £15 to help raise funds for coming winter months.

Alex added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Earnshaws for kindly donating their venue and time again, and to all those who have already signed up and started to raise sponsorship, and also to our event sponsor Kolorcraft for their generous support.”

To find out more or to register today please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.