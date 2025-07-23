Wakefield Hospice to get £235,000 share of £75m government funding boost

Wakefield Hospice is to receive a £235,000 share of a £75m government funding boost aimed as transforming end-of-life care, the city’s MP has said.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield Rothwell, said the funding would help deliver improved hospice facilities, including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the funding to ensure patients receive the highest quality care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

Upgrades to facilities are also expected to include specially-adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

Mr Lightwood said the funding would “make a real difference” for hospices to support local families.He said: “I’m so pleased that this Labour government has allocated such

important funding to our hospices.

“Wakefield Hospice provides such invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones and this government funding will make such a real difference.

“I want to pay tribute to all the staff at Wakefield Hospice for their hard work caring for our loved ones.”

Unlike the NHS, hospices are not fully funded by the state and rely on charity contributions for about two thirds of their funding, with the sector reporting an estimated shortfall of £60m during the last financial year.

Minister for care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families.

“This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community.

“We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

The cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK.