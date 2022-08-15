Wakefield Hospice to hold Butterfly Appeal Display

The appeal offers people the chance to decorate a butterfly in memory of someone special and help to create a beautiful display of colours and patterns at the hospice.All the butterflies will be on display in the hospice gardens from 10am to 4pm. Butterflies will be available to decorate and dedicate on the day for a donation. There will also be live music from The Rodillian Singers and The West Yorkshire Police Band, plus stalls and refreshments. No booking is necessary.