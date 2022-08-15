Wakefield Hospice to hold Butterfly Appeal Display

Wakefield Hospice is holding its Butterfly Appeal display this Saturday, August 20.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:27 am
Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 060615 - Press - Wakefield Hospice Anniversary - Wakefield Hospice, Wakefield, England - A general view of the Hospice anniversary day.
Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 060615 - Press - Wakefield Hospice Anniversary - Wakefield Hospice, Wakefield, England - A general view of the Hospice anniversary day.

The appeal offers people the chance to decorate a butterfly in memory of someone special and help to create a beautiful display of colours and patterns at the hospice.All the butterflies will be on display in the hospice gardens from 10am to 4pm. Butterflies will be available to decorate and dedicate on the day for a donation. There will also be live music from The Rodillian Singers and The West Yorkshire Police Band, plus stalls and refreshments. No booking is necessary.

The butterflies can also be viewed in a special photo gallery on the hospice's website.The donations made to the appeal will help fund patient care this summer and in the coming months.

The hospice is also running a charity stall selling children’s clothes, accessories, books and toys at Ossett Market on Friday.

To support the hospice, or find out more about either event, go to: www.wakefieldhospice.org